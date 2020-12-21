68 cases of COVID-19 reported at Forsyth County jail out of 568 inmates tested

Sixty-eight inmates at the Forsyth County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, sheriff's officials announced at a news conference Monday morning.

The new numbers come after inmates at the jail were tested last week. And it represents an increase from what the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday — 48 overall cases, made up of 37 inmates and 11 staff members. Officials at the Forsyth County Jail said that the total number of positive cases among staff members remains at 11 after they were tested last week.

At the news conference Monday, B. Williams, director of nursing at the jail, and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said that, out 568 inmates were tested, officials had gotten 149 test results back. Out of the 149 test results, 68 were positive.

Less than an hour after the news conference, the sheriff's office issued a statement saying that the results of the remaining 419 tests had come back. According to the sheriff's office, there were no additional positive results. In other words, only 68 inmates out of the 568 inmates who were tested had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Kimbrough and Williams said at the news conference that the 12% positivity rate in Forsyth's jail is lower than the national average of 20%.