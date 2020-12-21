68 cases of COVID-19 reported at Forsyth County jail out of 568 inmates tested

Sixty-eight inmates at the Forsyth County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, sheriff's officials announced at a news conference Monday morning.
The new numbers come after inmates at the jail were tested last week. And it represents an increase from what the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday — 48 overall cases, made up of 37 inmates and 11 staff members. Officials at the Forsyth County Jail said that the total number of positive cases among staff members remains at 11 after they were tested last week.
At the news conference Monday, B. Williams, director of nursing at the jail, and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said that, out 568 inmates were tested, officials had gotten 149 test results back. Out of the 149 test results, 68 were positive.
Less than an hour after the news conference, the sheriff's office issued a statement saying that the results of the remaining 419 tests had come back. According to the sheriff's office, there were no additional positive results. In other words, only 68 inmates out of the 568 inmates who were tested had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Kimbrough and Williams said at the news conference that the 12% positivity rate in Forsyth's jail is lower than the national average of 20%.
Williams said that three out of the 68 inmates had already tested positive prior to the mass testing last week and had been quarantined. They said they are working with the Forsyth County Health Department and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and are following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
DHHS said the outbreak total released last week included total — not necessarily active— cases.
An outbreak is considered over by DHHS when 28 days have passed since the latest positive COVID-19 test.
Inmates with COVID-19 have been placed in an assigned quarantine area in separate cells, according to officials.
Although it was reported that one inmate was taken last Tuesday to a local hospital with potential COVID-19 symptoms, Williams said that was false. She said that inmate did not have any COVID-19-related symptoms. No infected staff members have been hospitalized related to COVID-19, the sheriff's office has said.
The county has a $4.53 million contract with Wellpath for medical services at the jail during fiscal year 2020-21, said Kyle Wolf, the county's budget director.
There has been criticism from protesters in recent months over how the Forsyth detention center has handled the pandemic, including claims of inadequate mask supplies. The protesters said in October that Wellpath initially refused to test inmates for the virus.
Support Local Journalism
Many demonstrators read letters that they received from inmates who complained about their medical care and the food inside the jail.
The protesters called for the county to end its contract with Wellpath, for regular testing of inmates for the virus and for the release of low-level offenders from the jail.
The Forsyth County Community Bail Fund said in a social media posting that Kimbrough and Forsyth District Attorney Jim O'Neill are facing "a predicted outcome" with the outbreak.
"The virus will flourish within the jail, and it will spread out into the rest of our community," according to the group's post.
"Nobody deserves to die or have lifelong complications from a virus because they are unable to pay for their release. Nobody deserves to get COVID-19 while waiting for a trial to argue their innocence.
"It has been months since the last jury trial in Forsyth County, and it will be an unknown number of months until the next one."
Kimbrough responded to that criticism in a post on Facebook over the weekend and at the news conference, claiming that there has been a lot of misinformation about what's happening at the jail. Williams said that every inmate is given at least two masks when they come into the Forsyth County Jail. And any new inmate has to quarantine for 14 days, she said.
Staff members must wear masks at the jail and their temperature is taken. Staff members with flu-like symptoms or a high temperature are told to stay home, she said.
With its 48 cases Friday, the Forsyth jail had the fifth largest COVID-19 outbreak among 26 local correctional facilities listed by DHHS. The DHHS will release new numbers for correctional facilities on Tuesday.
The largest outbreak was at Mecklenburg County Detention Center, with 217 inmates and 21 staff members, which includes one death of a staff member.
In the Triad and Northwest N.C., Randolph County Detention Center had an outbreak of 48 inmates and 15 staff members; Surry County Jail had 22 inmates and seven staff members with COVID-19; and Stokes County Jail had nine inmates and two staff members infected. No deaths were reported in any of those jails.
Michael Hewlett: Five stories I’ll never forget from 2020
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
The death of John Neville sparked protests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park in which activists demanded changes from the Forsyth County …
In 2002, Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones was murdered, and two different juries convicted the boys police said committed the crime. …
Russell Tucker, who is on death row, has raised questions about the role race played in jury selection during this trial. His argument stems f…
This story was a reminder of the pain that victims’ families endure, and during the plea hearing of Tyrone Dante Gladden, that pain proved unb…
Irish businessman Jason Corbett died in 2015. According to prosecutors, his wife, Molly Corbett, and her father, Thomas Martens, brutally kill…
336-727-7326
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.