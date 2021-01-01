$7.25 an hour has been state's minimum wage for 12th consecutive year

“An increase is more than overdue, both for inflation and to take the threshold to a more meaningful level closer to a living wage,” Quinterno said. “Most states, including most of the most populous ones, have higher minimums.

“Democrats have called for increases, but I am unsure how hard they are willing to push if the votes are not there. So, I do not expect an increase to advance.”

Local efforts

In August, the Winston-Salem City Council raised the minimum wage for city employees from $13 per hour to $14.31 per hour. Both of the increases took effect Jan. 1. The council has pledged a $15 minimum wage.

As a city council member in October 2018, Dan Besse said that while the Council couldn't bind future elected boards, the attention given to the push for a $15 minimum wage would be “very difficult to walk back from.”

Meanwhile, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. maintains as among its priorities that it “supports current North Carolina law in establishing our state’s minimum wage based solely on the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, and prohibiting any county, municipal or other local minimum wage law or ordinance.”