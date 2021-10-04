7 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County

Seven more Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
The county also reported 358 new cases between noon Friday and noon Monday, .
Forsyth has had 49,470 cases and 520 deaths.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,219 new cases in the state for Sunday, along with 3,728 for Saturday and 4,738 for Friday.
There were 114 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide since noon Friday
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.41 million COVID-19 cases and 16,719 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Reinfections
On Monday, DHHS began including COVID-19 reinfection data in its daily update "to bring its dashboard more in line with national surveillance case data."
DHHS defines a reinfection as an individual with COVID-19 who recovers, then tests positive again at least 90 days after their initial positive test.
A DHHS report contained historical N.C. data from March 1, 2020, to Sept. 20, 2021, has been posted on its dashboard.
There were 10,812 reinfections recorded as having occurred in North Carolina as of Sept. 20, of which 200 were considered as a post-vaccination reinfection case.
There have 94 North Carolinians who have died as the result of a reinfection. The report does not list how many of those reinfection deaths involved vaccinated individuals.
The bulk of the reinfection cases have occurred since June, which coincides with the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases in North Carolina and nationally.
According to the historical data report, those ages 25 to 49 represent the most reinfection cases at 40%, followed by those ages 18 to 24 and those ages 50 to 64 at 17% each.
About 61% of reinfection cases involved males, and 60% involved white North Carolinians and 22% Blacks.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Baptist said on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 149 patients with COVID-19, 143 of whom are unvaccinated and six of whom are vaccinated. In the ICU, it listed 53 unvaccinated patients. No vaccinated patients were in the ICU, it said.
Hospitalizations
DHHS listed 2,690 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday, down 192 from Friday’s report.
Saturday's hospitalization count of 2,677 was the lowest since 2,672 on Aug. 13.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 601 COVID-19 patients, down 53 from Friday’s report.
North Carolina had 732 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, down 53 from Friday's report.
There were 38 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Monday.
Statewide, 538 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 8.4%, based on 49,939 tests conducted Saturday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.6% over the past 14 days ending at noon Monday.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.18 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 417,832 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting individuals ages 12 to 17, the fully vaccinated percentage in N.C. is 62%.
As of noon Monday, 224,371 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 208,324 residents — or 54% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 63%, Wake County at 65% and Mecklenburg at 55%.
