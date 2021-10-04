7 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County

There were 10,812 reinfections recorded as having occurred in North Carolina as of Sept. 20, of which 200 were considered as a post-vaccination reinfection case.

There have 94 North Carolinians who have died as the result of a reinfection. The report does not list how many of those reinfection deaths involved vaccinated individuals.

The bulk of the reinfection cases have occurred since June, which coincides with the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases in North Carolina and nationally.

According to the historical data report, those ages 25 to 49 represent the most reinfection cases at 40%, followed by those ages 18 to 24 and those ages 50 to 64 at 17% each.

About 61% of reinfection cases involved males, and 60% involved white North Carolinians and 22% Blacks.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.