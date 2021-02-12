7 more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 165 more cases reported as total tops 30,000

Forsyth County has experienced another significant daily jump in residents who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
The county also surpassed the 30,000 case count for the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there were an additional seven deaths in Forsyth.
The overall death toll in Forsyth is 317, including 27 in just the past week.
There have now been 39 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths so far in February, with at least one each day of the month.
By comparisons, there were 59 deaths during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth with 165 new cases for an overall count of 30,107 since mid-March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Statewide, 82 additional deaths were reported for an overall total of 10,376.
There were 4,128 new cases reported statewide for an overall total of 814,594.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."
Vaccinations update
As of 11:35 a.m. Friday, more than 1.63 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in N.C — 1.48 million by medical providers and 149,905 in long-term care centers.
There have been 60,908 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 41,138 individuals receiving the first dose and 19,770 receiving both doses.
Because the vaccine comes from federal supplies, individuals are not bound to their county or state of residence.
The first round of vaccination appointments for Saturday was taken quickly at Walgreens stores in Forsyth County and the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C.
Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina. Its vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 2,151 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Friday, down 34 from Wednesday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 17 of the last 19 days, with daily hospitalizations at their lowest level since 2,101 on Dec. 3.
The 17-county Triad region reported 517 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, down five from Thursday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 6.5% out of 61,135 tests conducted Wednesday. Tuesday's statewide positive test rate of 5.9% was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.2% out of about 2,250 tests conducted Wednesday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
