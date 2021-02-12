7 more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 165 more cases reported as total tops 30,000

Forsyth County has experienced another significant daily jump in residents who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.

The county also surpassed the 30,000 case count for the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there were an additional seven deaths in Forsyth.

The overall death toll in Forsyth is 317, including 27 in just the past week.

There have now been 39 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths so far in February, with at least one each day of the month.

By comparisons, there were 59 deaths during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth with 165 new cases for an overall count of 30,107 since mid-March.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.