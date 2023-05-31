A 7-year-old was shot twice shortly after midnight Wednesday and listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery, Winston-Salem police said.
Patrol officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of East 21st Street at 12:15 a.m. to investigate gunshots reported by the city’s ShotSpotter detection system.
Officers were told that someone had been shot while en route. Upon arrival, they found a 7-year-old who had been shot in the torso and the hand.
The child, who was not identified by name or gender, was taken to a local hospital and into surgery.
Police did not release any other information.
