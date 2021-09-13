717 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Forsyth County.

Dr,. Christopher Ohl discusses children, sports COVID challenges

Forsyth County reported five deaths and 717 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human services said Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 45,776 cases and 479 COVID-19-related deaths.

Over the past three weeks, the county has reported 5,029 new cases and 40 deaths.

DHHS said Monday’s report was affected by a technical issue that underreported some key COVID-19 metrics last week.

Because DHHS no longer updates its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends, Monday’s report includes data from Friday, along with the data collected for Saturday and Sunday.

DHHS listed the state with having 5,877 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 11,337 cases Friday, 7,207 on Saturday and 5,346 on Sunday.

Friday’s new case count was the third highest total for the pandemic.

The highest new case count is the 12,079 reported on Feb. 3. DHHS has attributed that surge in statewide cases to belated reporting by FastMed Urgent Care.

The number of children infected has also grown. Since the middle of August, when schools reopened, children and teens under the age of 17 have gone from representing 20% of new cases in Forsyth to 29%.