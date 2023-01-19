74-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting at Burke Street Pub in Winston-Salem

A 74-year-old Winston-Salem man has been charged with fatally shooting a 30-year-old man and wounding a 22-year-old woman inside Burke Street Pub early Thursday.

Winston-Salem police officers were called at 1:13 a.m. Thursday to Burke Street Pub on a reported shooting. They found Kane Jacob Bowen, 30, of Sallies Lane, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found Makenzie Dalton, 22, with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. She declined medical treatment.

Winston-Salem police said that William Preston Drake, 74, of North Patterson Avenue was standing on the street when he fired a gun into Burke Street Pub, striking Bowen and Dalton. Bowen and Dalton were not the intended targets, police said.

Drake was trying to shoot at another person in the bar with whom he had an ongoing dispute with, Winston-Salem police said.

Winston-Salem police said this was not a random act of violence.

Winston-Salem police investigators found William Drake at 8025 Northpoint Blvd. where he was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with general murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Drake is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed and he will make his first appearance in Forsyth District Court on Friday.

Burke Street Pub issued a statement about the shooting on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

"On behalf of all of us at Burke St. Pub, we are absolutely devastated, shocked, and in disbelief by the tragic loss of a member of our community by this senseless act of violence," the statement said. "Our hearts break for the victim's family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable time. May we all find strength and comfort in one another during the difficult days ahead.

"We appreciate the outpouring of everyone's love and support and are grateful for the First Responders and the City of Winston-Salem Police Department."

Bowen’s death is the fourth homicide so far this year in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem had two homicides this time in 2022.

The killing at the bar was the latest in a weeklong string of gun violence in Winston-Salem. The city was roiled over the weekend by a spate of six shootings in three days, including the death of 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales, a sixth-grader at Philo-Hill Middle School.

Morales died late Sunday after she and another person were struck by gunfire during a fight at Weston Park earlier that afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t had much cooperation from the community,” said Captain Amy Gauldin of the Winston-Salem Police Department in a news conference Tuesday while asking for someone to step forward with information about the girl’s death.