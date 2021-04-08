78 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County. It's the most cases the county has reported in a month

Forsyth County reached its highest daily COVID-19 case count in a month with 78 on Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

The last time that the daily case count was higher was 88 reported on March 6.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases totaled more than 2,000 statewide for the second time in a week

DHHS reported 2,087 cases after 1,380 were reported Wednesday and 870 on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 926,897 cases.

There were 12 additional deaths reported statewide Thursday for a total of 12,224. There were no additional deaths in Forsyth with the total remaining at 363.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 related hospitalizations remained above 1,000 for the second consecutive day at 1,004. The count is down 21 from Wednesday.

The last time statewide hospitalizations were higher was 1,028 on March 13, while they were as low as 859 on March 27. The daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.