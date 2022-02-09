8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Wednesday

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates.

“We need to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate,” Swift said.

“There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed.”

Statewide update

DHHS reported 10,513 new cases statewide on Wednesday, a considerable jump from 4,648 on Tuesday and 4,727 Monday.

Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.

By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

North Carolina has recorded just more than 2.5 million cases for the pandemic.