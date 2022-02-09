8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Wednesday

The omicron COVID-19 variant continues to take a deadly toll in Forsyth County with eight additional deaths of residents reported Wednesday.
So far, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in February, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. The county has had 719 related deaths for the pandemic.
Statewide, 157 new deaths were listed in Wednesday's report for an overall total of 21,482.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 320 new cases, up from 144 Tuesday and 139 Monday — the latter the lowest daily count since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that 51% of COVID-19 deaths in the county, or 362, involve those ages 75 and older. Those ages 65 to 74 and those ages 55 to 64 each account for 22% of deaths, or about 156 each.
On Tuesday, the state updated DHHS' dashboard for long-term care facilities listed eight more COVID-19 related deaths compared with the previous report.
Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem had three additional resident deaths in the latest dashboard for a total of six during the current outbreak.
Overall, there have been at least 19 deaths in Forsyth long-term care facilities during the omicron outbreak, which began about six weeks ago.
The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes was unchanged at 38 over the past week. A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
The highest-ever daily case count for Forsyth was 1,318 on Jan. 18. Overall, Forsyth has had 88,893 cases since the pandemic began.
Forsyth forecasts
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said last week he believes numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and the Triad will continue to decline.
“I would think cases would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta,” Ohl said.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 27.5% as of noon Wednesday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27. Tuesday’s statewide rate was 20.2%.
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 100 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates.
“We need to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate,” Swift said.
“There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported 10,513 new cases statewide on Wednesday, a considerable jump from 4,648 on Tuesday and 4,727 Monday.
Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.
By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded just more than 2.5 million cases for the pandemic.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
Local, state and national public-health officials have said since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines that the shots will not prevent people from becoming sick but will help ensure cases are less severe.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 Hospitalizations continue to decline.
The statewide total listed in Wednesday's report is 3,812, down 144 from Tuesday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 13 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 863 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down 43 from the previous report.
Statewide, 457 patients are on ventilators, including 103 in the Triad region. There were 72 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 16 in the Triad region.
The state said that as of Jan. 29, unvaccinated patients make up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Boosters, HPU poll
About 51% of adult North Carolinians have received a booster shot, or 3.02 million, as of Wednesday's report.
That includes 69% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older.
In Forsyth, 107,250 residents have gotten a booster shot, or 46.4% of the 231,187 considered fully vaccinated.
“Fully vaccinated” continues to be defined as vaccinated with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Under that definition, 71% of North Carolina’s adults are considered fully vaccinated.
The latest High Point University Poll, released Wednesday, found that half of adult North Carolinians have received a booster shot. About 72% said they have had at least one dose, which is slightly below the 75% reported by DHHS.
About 53% said they are concerned about becoming sick with COVID-19, and 30% said that they are not concerned.
About 45% of respondents said companies should be legally allowed to require certain vaccines, while 46% said they should not.
“The number of people vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 continues to rise in North Carolina,” Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at HPU’s Wilson School of Pharmacy, said in a statement.
“According to CDC data, fully vaccinated people have a 15-times lower risk of dying from COVID-19, and fully vaccinated people with booster doses have a 68-times lower risk."
