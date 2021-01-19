8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Tuesday

Forsyth County has had eight COVID-19 deaths over the past two days, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the daily case count Tuesday was at its lowest level in 10 weeks.
No COVID-19 numbers were released Monday because of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
DHHS did not provide a breakdown on which days the eight deaths in Forsyth occurred. Forsyth has reported 256 during the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Forsyth had a daily pandemic high of nine deaths in DHHS' Friday report, most likely residents of local long-term care facilities in the county. DHHS' latest semiweekly update is scheduled for release at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
There were 170 new cases reported for Forsyth on Sunday and 74 on Monday. The overall total is at 25,217 with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
The last time the daily Forsyth count was below 100 was 76 on Nov. 16, while the last time the daily count was lower than Monday's was 47 on Nov. 3.
David Priest, a Novant Health Inc. infectious disease expert, said Tuesday he is "hopeful" that the surge from the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods "is now turning the corner."
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
“We've been dealing with (the pandemic) for so long we're becoming hesitant to being overly optimistic, although I am encouraged," Priest said.
"We've had peaks and valleys before throughout the pandemic, and we know things can turn quickly.
"I want to see a few more data points before we declare anything improving."
State update
Statewide, 5,802 cases were reported Sunday and 4,058 cases were reported Monday. The overall total is at 684,497.
The last time daily statewide cases were lower than Monday's count was 2,898 on Dec. 27.
There were 56 additional deaths statewide over the two-day period for an overall total of 8,139.
The most deaths statewide per month during the pandemic were 1,542 during December. As of noon Tuesday, there have been 1,336 deaths during January.
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at 3,881 as of noon Tuesday. The record high is 3,990 reported on Thursday.
In DHHS' 17-county Triad region, 1,060 were hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday's report. The daily high is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the daily hospitalization high for most of the past 13 weeks.
The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 502, or 24.3% of ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,933, or 24.5% statewide.
The statewide positive test rate was at 11.8% out of 54,044 tests conducted Sunday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 13.6% out of about 600 tests conducted Sunday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Priest has said one key area of concern in early January was a 25% positive test rate in the system’s Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
On Tuesday, Priest said the positive test rate over the seven-day period has dropped to 19%.
Priest stressed that even with the positive test rate slowly declining, it's still "nowhere close" to the 5% that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has said she would be comfortable with in terms of community spread.
"We all want the sense that 'we're out of the woods, everything's fine, everybody can relax,' " Priest said.
"We're celebrating the change from 26% to 20%. We have a long, long way to go.
"But, if I see this trend continue into next week ... if we see fewer hospitalized and fewer replacing them as the others leave over the next 14 days ... then I will feel more like it's going in the right direction."
DHHS reported that as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the statewide vaccination total is up to 344,456 statewide, including at least 60,073 who have received both doses.
