8 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Tuesday

The Triad has had the daily hospitalization high for most of the past 13 weeks.

The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 502, or 24.3% of ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,933, or 24.5% statewide.

The statewide positive test rate was at 11.8% out of 54,044 tests conducted Sunday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 13.6% out of about 600 tests conducted Sunday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Priest has said one key area of concern in early January was a 25% positive test rate in the system’s Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.

On Tuesday, Priest said the positive test rate over the seven-day period has dropped to 19%.

Priest stressed that even with the positive test rate slowly declining, it's still "nowhere close" to the 5% that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has said she would be comfortable with in terms of community spread.

"We all want the sense that 'we're out of the woods, everything's fine, everybody can relax,' " Priest said.