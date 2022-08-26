80,000 gallons of sewage fouls creek after contractor’s mistake

A contractor’s mistake led to the discharge of nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage into a Winston-Salem creek, officials said Friday.

The first public disclosure came three days after Tuesday’s spill into Peters Creek, and no local environmental alerts were issued.

The affected section of creek, near 415 Northwest Blvd., runs directly behind two residential neighborhoods and under University Parkway, just northwest of where it changes over from North Cherry Street.

Such large spills often impact rivers and lakes that are better able than smaller creeks to dilute and disperse discharged sewage, which contains bacteria such as E. coli that can be harmful to humans who come in contact with contaminated water.

In a press release Friday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities initially blamed the spill on a “missing section of sewer main.” But utilities spokesperson Gale Ketteler later clarified with the Journal that the leak occurred when contractors mistakenly redirected the flow of sewage into “what they thought was a usable sewer main.”

“That section of the main was abandoned but not removed from GIS,” she added, referring to the geographic information system that maps the county’s operations.

The contractor's work was part of the utility's systemwide improvement program, Ketteler said. Sewage flowed into the creek for 31 hours in what was the utility's largest leak in more than two years, she added.

Tuesday’s total was nearly 80 times larger than the state’s threshold for leaks that must be disclosed to news outlets, and 10 times bigger than three spills reported in Forsyth County earlier this year.

On March 18, debris and wipes clogging a sewer line caused 7,875 gallons of untreated wastewater to flow into Silas Creek in the 3200 block of Robinhood Road.

On Jan. 24, wipes also were blamed for the release of an estimated 4,050 gallons of untreated wastewater into Silas Creek near the south end of Selwyn Drive, just south of Country Club Road.

On July 25, an accumulation of cooking grease from an apartment complex was the suspected cause of a 3,000-gallon wastewater discharge into Monarcas Creek near 4239 Brownsboro Road.

County officials notified the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Resources about the latest spill, and the agency “is reviewing the event,” the utility said in its release Friday.

An NCDEQ spokesperson did not respond to questions about Tuesday’s leak.

Peters Creek is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.