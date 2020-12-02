82 COVID-19 deaths reported in NC on Wednesday. Two were Forsyth residents.

North Carolina reported 82 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, more than on any other day since the pandemic began.
The state continues to set daily record highs for hospitalizations and positive test rates.
Wednesday's deaths eclipsed by 15 the previous daily high, which was 67 reported Nov. 3.
Forsyth County recorded two additional deaths for an overall total of 168 since mid-March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
There were a record 2,039 coronavirus-related hospitalizations reported statewide Wednesday, more than on any other day since tracking began.
North Carolina also had a record-high positive test rate of 11.4%, up from the previous high of 10.2% reported Tuesday.
With an additional 4,199 COVID-19 cases, North Carolina is at 371,594 total cases and 5,366 deaths.
Local and state public health officials are bracing for another surge in COVID-19 cases related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.
COVID-19 metrics
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth was at 165 on Wednesday. The overall case total is at 13,703.
The record daily high of 268 was reported Friday. The first time that Forsyth surpassed 200 cases was the 211 reported on Nov. 19.
The last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was Nov. 16, with 76.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 9.7% out of 800 tests on Monday. The record high for Forsyth is 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.
"We've been concerned for a number of weeks about the level of viral spread in the Triad," state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday when asked about Forsyth's rising positive test rate.
The 17-county Triad region had a N.C. record 562 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Wednesday, up nine from Tuesday. The previous high of 555 reported Monday.
The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
Cone Health said Tuesday it was treating 151 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at its facilities in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham counties. It projects that number could rise to 260 by Dec. 25.
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that "today, we are able to meet the needs of the community for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitalizations." It did not provide a COVID-19 hospitalization total.
"However, our inpatient numbers are steadily increasing," Novant said. "We are caring for more COVID-19 patients, today, than we have over previous months — combined.
"We continue to closely monitor all trends and modeling available to ensure we’re able to manage an influx in cases over the holidays and winter months."
Wake Forest Baptist said it also has experienced "a steady increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19 throughout the region and within the Wake Forest Baptist Health system." It also did not provide a COVID-19 hospitalization total.
"As an academic health system, we always stand ready to care for those in our community, whatever the need, and we are prepared for an increase in hospitalizations."
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the total number of Forsyth residents considered recovered is at 82.9%, or 11,364 out of 13,703. Active Forsyth cases were at 2,171.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest available) was 315,979, or 86.7%.
Vaccine coming
Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials expressed optimism Tuesday that North Carolina could soon start receiving by mid-December COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that would be free to recipients.
Cone abd Wake Forest Baptist say they expect their systems to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.
Cooper continued to stress, though, that "all options are on the table," including returning to previous restrictions, if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.
Cooper urged North Carolinians to keep adhering to the statewide mask mandate and other social distancing guidelines as the vaccine distribution process nears.
"Safe, effective vaccines should be available soon," Cooper said. "Our job is to get them to people as quickly and effectively as possible."
Cooper's current executive order on COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.
Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.
"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our health care workers," Cohen said.
