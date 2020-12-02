82 COVID-19 deaths reported in NC on Wednesday. Two were Forsyth residents.

Cone abd Wake Forest Baptist say they expect their systems to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.

Cooper continued to stress, though, that "all options are on the table," including returning to previous restrictions, if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.

Cooper urged North Carolinians to keep adhering to the statewide mask mandate and other social distancing guidelines as the vaccine distribution process nears.

"Safe, effective vaccines should be available soon," Cooper said. "Our job is to get them to people as quickly and effectively as possible."

Cooper's current executive order on COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.

"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our health care workers," Cohen said.

