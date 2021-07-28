83-year-old man reported missing on Wednesday dies in collision in Winston-Salem.

An 83-year-old Winston-Salem man who had been the subject of a missing-person report died Wednesday morning in a collision on Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police identified the victim as Artemas Durante Dixon of the 2500 block of Dillworth Street.

Police said Dixon was headed south in the 3600 block on Patterson Avenue when the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape, for unknown reasons, turned left onto Patterson from Winston-Salem Christian School and hit Dixon's 2002 Mazda 626. The collision caused the Mazda to cross the center lane into the northbound lane of travel, where it was hit by a dump truck.

Dixon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver of Ford Escape was a juvenile and did not identify him. The driver of the dump truck was identified as Luis Angel Alfaro, 34, of Hege Street. Neither the juvenile driver nor Alfaro was injured.

The police department's Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and responsibility for the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is the 17th traffic-related fatality of 2021 compared to 11 during this same time in 2020.

The 3600 block of Patterson Avenue was closed for approximately 7½ hours while the on-scene investigation was being completed.