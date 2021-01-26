84-year-old dies after car crash in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man died Sunday of injuries he suffered in a crash Jan. 13 on Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.

James William Payne, 84, of Old Lexington Road died at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said.

Payne was in a 2019 Kia when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Stafford Village Boulevard. The Kia collided with a 2017 Saturn driven by Austin Shane Freeman, 27, of Stafford Place Boulevard in Winston-Salem, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time, Freeman was driving through the intersection with a green light from Stafford Village Boulevard, police said.

Payne and a juvenile passenger in Freeman's vehicle were taken to local medical facilities with injuries, police said. The juvenile hasn't been identified.

Payne's condition deteriorated and he died at the hospital, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Payne's death is the city's fourth traffic fatality this year. There were no traffic deaths during the same period in 2020, police said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.