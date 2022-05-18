843 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County last week. Nine nursing homes report outbreaks.

New COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Forsyth County with a 19% jump last week, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

The Forsyth case count was 853 for the week that ended May 14.

That's compared with 717, 521 and 372 the previous three reports.

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Forsyth.

There also is a new outbreak at the Forsyth County Jail involving seven inmates and two staff members.

The jail has had two previous outbreaks.

The first outbreak occurred from November 2020 to February 2021, involving at its peak 250 inmates and 62 staff.

The second outbreak occurred from September to March, involving at its peak 187 inmates and 62 staff.

There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported for either outbreak.

DHHS has revised the county's death total down by 1 over the past week to 823 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

In all, Forsyth has been reported with 95,219 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined and when the death occurred.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a third round of free at-home tests. They can be obtained by calling (800) 232-0233 or at www.covid.gov/tests.

Worth monitoring

The on-going uptick in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, the Triad and statewide is worth monitoring, but not overreacting to, according to local infectious diseases experts.

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said last week that the current “mini-wave” of the BA.2 omicron subvariant could produce a small wave of new cases before summer, when cases are projected to decline again.

“We know respiratory viruses increase as people change their habits and spend more time indoors,” Priest said.

“You throw in the idea of additional variants could be coming through at that point, BA.4 and BA.5 (both circulating now in South Africa) that could invade and evade the immunity we have gained that lead to increased hospitalizations and potentially deaths.

“That does give everyone reason to pause, and it is hard right now to pin down what could happen,” Priest said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, stressed that daily and weekly DHHS case counts don't include home testing results.

Those positive results are not required to be reported to county health departments.

“The actual numbers could be higher” than what DHHS is reporting, Ohl said. “But I still think we’re in a comfortable range.”

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose from four to nine, according to the DHHS update.

There were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

The new outbreaks involve: Magnolia Creek Assisted Living with 10 residents and four staff; Trinity Elms with two residents, one staff; Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem with one resident, one staff; Cadence at Clemmons with two staff; Memory Care of the Triad with one resident, one staff; The Bradford Village of Kernersville, West with one resident, one staff

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks rose by five to 129, and infected residents increased by seven to 53.

Outbreaks of more than 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

*Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 53 staff members and 30 residents infected. There was a decrease of five staff and one resident from the previous report.

*Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 64 staff and eight residents infected. There was an increase of one staff from the previous report.

Statewide

There were 23,021 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending May 14, compared with 17,092 for the week ending May 7 and 12,508 for the week ending April 30.

The total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.71 million.

There were 39 more deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 24,627.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up 82.6% of North Carolina cases for the period of April 24-May 7, along with the BA.2 12.1 subvariant being 16.9%.

Priest said there has been an increase in people having COVID-19 symptoms and choosing not to take an at-home test or go to a health provider.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread. The same is true in all of North Carolina’s counties.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 524, compared with 431 and 373 the previous two reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 471 last week, up 34 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 95 COVID-19 patients, up eight from the previous week.

