844 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth over Labor Day weekend, 2 more deaths

Three Triad infectious diseases experts cautioned Tuesday that the COVID-19 surge related to the delta variant might not reach its peak for another four to six weeks.
It's also likely we won't see peak hospitalizations until November, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dr. John Mann with Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Cynthia Snider from Cone Health.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported there were two additional COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents since noon Friday.
There were 844 new cases recorded in Forsyth, including 190 reported Monday.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 44,568 cases and 466 deaths.
Since Aug. 20, there have been 3,821 new cases and 27 COVID-19-related deaths in the county, including 17 since Aug. 29.
Meanwhile, the state recorded 8,515 new cases on Friday, 7,275 on Saturday, 5,274 on Sunday and 4,124 on Monday.
For comparison, North Carolina's 8,620 cases on Aug. 25 marked the highest number of new cases recorded since January.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.26 million COVID-19 cases and 14,831 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 206 since noon Friday.
Local infectious diseases experts had cautioned individuals to limit their unmasked indoor activities during the Labor Day holiday period.
With the delta variant being more contagious than the initial COVID-19 version, it typically takes three to six days to go from exposure to symptoms, as opposed to the 10 to 14 days usually seen with earlier cases.
Hospitalizations
As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.
As of noon Tuesday, DHHS listed 3,779 COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide, down from 3,814 on Friday, but up from 3,715 on Monday.
The peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a limited basis.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 899 COVID-19 patients, up 55 from Friday.
As of noon Tuesday, North Carolina had 927 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The Aug. 30 count of 941 was the highest that total has been during the pandemic.
Statewide, 642 patients were on ventilators, down from 646 on Friday, which was the peak for the pandemic.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Friday that part of the community spread is coming from children and young people getting exposed and bringing the virus into their households.
“While our kids are becoming more of the vectors, so to speak, it’s not as concerning for affecting our hospitalization rates … unless the person is unvaccinated,” Ohl said.
Ohl said that, because of masking, there is not much COVID-19 exposure taking place in K-12 classrooms.
Instead, Ohl said it appears to be occurring in after-school activities, such as gatherings in public settings after an athletic event or neighborhood play groups.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 66% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That includes the 61% of adult North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 59% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had 213,395 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 56% of all residents. That includes 195,851 residents — or 51% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.
By comparison, in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, 53% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 60%. In Wake County, 62% of the total population is vaccinated.
In recent weeks, the state has said unvaccinated people are more than four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from an infection.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 13.7%, based on 52,221 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 13.7%, based on about 1,250 tests conducted Sunday.
