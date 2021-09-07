844 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth over Labor Day weekend, 2 more deaths

Statewide, 642 patients were on ventilators, down from 646 on Friday, which was the peak for the pandemic.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Friday that part of the community spread is coming from children and young people getting exposed and bringing the virus into their households.

“While our kids are becoming more of the vectors, so to speak, it’s not as concerning for affecting our hospitalization rates … unless the person is unvaccinated,” Ohl said.

Ohl said that, because of masking, there is not much COVID-19 exposure taking place in K-12 classrooms.

Instead, Ohl said it appears to be occurring in after-school activities, such as gatherings in public settings after an athletic event or neighborhood play groups.

Vaccinations

DHHS says 66% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That includes the 61% of adult North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 59% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.