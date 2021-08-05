$85 parking bill from downtown Winston-Salem was a shocker to an unsuspecting worker

Michael Lawson was hot.
His girlfriend, who’d busted her backside bartending at the Heavy Rebel weekend last month, ran downtown to pick up her paycheck.
She parked in a lot at the corner of North Liberty and West Sixth and ducked into an office. She filled out some paperwork and 27 minutes, 40 seconds later she was on her way.
Lawson knows the precise time because a week or so later, a bill for $85 arrived in the mail — a serious bite out of that check.
A company called Professional Parking Management, which had been hired by the property owner, had taken photos of her license plate, accessed DMV records and helpfully sent a bill that promised to reduce the fine by $45 if paid early.
It’s all perfectly legal. Some say the recent proliferation of privately run surface lots may help alleviate problems with parking, but don’t count Lawson among them.
“I don’t see how that’s going to help bring people downtown. Especially for the bigger events, concerts and the Gallery Hop,” he said. “You can literally park your car in a hospital parking deck all weekend for less than that.”
New technology at work
Private parking is nothing new in bigger cities. Nor is the fact that landlords and property owners hire companies to manage them.
In places like Boston and Washington, D.C., that could mean dealing with a couple valets watching TV in a glorified shack or cramming a few bills into a tiny slot in a large lockbox.
These days, though, the inexorable march of technology has made it easier (and cheaper) to keep watch. Buy some cameras, design a QR code or a smart phone app and put up signs alerting motorists to pay up — or have a business validate the parking electronically.
That’s what is happening here in Camel City. Professional Parking Management, a company based in Fort Lauderdale, is running lots near popular spots on Trade and Liberty streets, Brookstown Avenue and Truist Stadium, among other places.
It works this way: whip into a spot, enter your license plate number into your phone (or have a restaurant hostess/business owner validate it on an iPad) and get billed $2 an hour.
“It has been talked about for a while and there has been some chat in Facebook groups about it,” said Jason Thiel, president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership. “It’s a private property concern.”
Signs were posted at a handful of lots around town a few months ago, but enforcement — unexpected bills complete with a warning about collection action — has only started recently.
“It’s about having to pay for parking,” Thiel said. “Getting the notice in the mail is shocking to anybody.”
Teddy Schuhle, the owner of the company, said that the system works for property owners — “They get a majority of the money” — and for motorists because Parking Management does not call for tow trucks unless somebody is in a handicapped spot or blocking an exit.
The company, he said, has a grace period for such things as people picking up a to-go dinner order and has an easy to use online appeals process.
“We’re working with (property owners) and making them better neighbors,” he said. “It’s not that big of a deal and a hell of a lot better than having your car towed.”
But like anything new, there can hiccups and hassles as Lawson found out the hard way.
A deterrent or the price of growth?
Consumers unprepared (or unwarned about) being caught on camera have taken their complaints online in South Florida.
Some 397 complaints have been filed in the last three years with the Fort Lauderdale Better Business Bureau; 267 have been closed in the last 12 months.
Many read like this one posted July 14. “Professional Parking Management company … sent me an overdue parking charge. $85 in Key West, Florida dated 6/19/2021. It’s not my car. Not my license plate. I have never been to Key West.”
A lot of them, at least ones posted publicly on the BBB website, get resolved amicably. “We apologize for the error and any inconvenience that this may have caused. The notice has been closed.”
If any of this sounds familiar — especially the Big Brother electronic surveillance aspect — it should.
In the mid-1990s, the state of North Carolina in its infinite wisdom allowed cities and towns to join their peers in more than 20 other states to hire private companies to install red-light cameras to nail scofflaws.
In theory, such cameras would make driving safer. In practice, a variation of the excuse offered by Florida Man about never having been to Key West was offered. It wasn’t me. I loaned by car to my cousin.
Red-light camera systems largely went out of favor in 2005 when the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that the money collected go to local school systems rather than cities’ general funds.
(Winston-Salem never had them, thanks to the late state Sen. Ham Horton, who saw their use as an unfair abuse of invasive technology.)
The state, however, has plunged ahead in allowing private companies access to vehicle registration information.
Information online at the DMV site lists several reasons/exemptions allowing the release of registration data including debt collection and the operation of privately run toll roads.
John Brockwell, a spokesman for the DMV, wrote in an e-mail that the agency has no contract with "a company under the Parking Management Systems or Smart Park name or any parking company from Ft. Lauderdale, FL."
Still, the companies are getting the data; otherwise collection letters couldn't be mailed.
Thiel, whose job requires sometimes a delicate balancing act between competing interests, sees this glass as half-full.
Those uncomfortable with private lots (or the technology) might use city-owned parking decks instead. And property owners who might have been quick to call tow trucks can put extra dollars in their pockets rather than sealing off their lots completely.
“Growth isn’t always easy,” Thiel said. “It’s not something the city or myself really had a say in.”
That’s of little consolation to Lawson, who fears that the proliferation of private lots, and an eye-popping fee, will have a negative effect on those who are just returning to downtown events.
“You’d think we’d want to make it easier for people,” he said. “Getting a bill like this won’t help.”
336-727-7481