$85 parking bill from downtown Winston-Salem was a shocker to an unsuspecting worker

Teddy Schuhle, the owner of the company, said that the system works for property owners — “They get a majority of the money” — and for motorists because Parking Management does not call for tow trucks unless somebody is in a handicapped spot or blocking an exit.

The company, he said, has a grace period for such things as people picking up a to-go dinner order and has an easy to use online appeals process.

“We’re working with (property owners) and making them better neighbors,” he said. “It’s not that big of a deal and a hell of a lot better than having your car towed.”

But like anything new, there can hiccups and hassles as Lawson found out the hard way.

A deterrent or the price of growth?

Consumers unprepared (or unwarned about) being caught on camera have taken their complaints online in South Florida.

Some 397 complaints have been filed in the last three years with the Fort Lauderdale Better Business Bureau; 267 have been closed in the last 12 months.