87 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths reported in Forsyth County on Friday.

According to the Forsyth Department of Public Health, as of Feb. 20, 69 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Forsyth or Wake Forest Baptist medical centers.

As of Friday, more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 2.12 million by medical providers and 199,814 in long-term care centers.

There have been 80,190 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 48,931 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.8% of county residents, and 31,239 receiving both doses, or 8.2%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said Thursday that as of Tuesday about 49.2% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 43.4% of those ages 65 to 74, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 8.7% of those ages 25 to 49.

For second doses, about 33% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 21.5% of those ages 65 to 74, 5.9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 6.4% of those ages 25 to 49.

Novant Health Inc. officials said Friday it had given about 500 first doses to Group Two and Three individuals Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Winston-Salem State University.