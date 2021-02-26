87 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths reported in Forsyth County on Friday.

Forsyth County reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but no new related deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Forsyth death toll from the pandemic is at 345, including 67 during February, which makes it the deadliest month for the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
The overall Forsyth case total is at 31,647.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health began providing Thursday a round of first doses to Group Three teachers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on local vaccine allocation from DHHS.
The health department, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are contributing vaccine for the fairgrounds allocation.
Statewide
Statewide, the numbers continued a downward trend in many of the key statewide COVID-19 metrics.
DHHS reported 2,924 new cases Friday for an overall total of 855,905. North Carolina reached a three-month low in new daily COVID-19 cases with 2,133 reported Monday.
DHHS reported 49 COVID-19 deaths statewide. The overall death toll is 11,186.
The state’s positive test rate was at 4.7% out of 59,016 tests conducted Wednesday.
The 4.5% positive test rate reported for Tuesday was the lowest statewide since 4.6% on Sept. 24.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 6% out of about 2,100 tests conducted Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,465 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Friday, down 33 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since 1,424 on Nov. 16. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 29 of the last 32 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 346 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, up nine from Thursday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.
According to the Forsyth Department of Public Health, as of Feb. 20, 69 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Forsyth or Wake Forest Baptist medical centers.
As of Friday, more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 2.12 million by medical providers and 199,814 in long-term care centers.
There have been 80,190 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 48,931 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.8% of county residents, and 31,239 receiving both doses, or 8.2%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said Thursday that as of Tuesday about 49.2% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 43.4% of those ages 65 to 74, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 8.7% of those ages 25 to 49.
For second doses, about 33% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 21.5% of those ages 65 to 74, 5.9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 6.4% of those ages 25 to 49.
Novant Health Inc. officials said Friday it had given about 500 first doses to Group Two and Three individuals Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Winston-Salem State University.
Novant could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use as early as next week if the one-dose vaccine gains emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as early as Friday.
"We have talked a lot about what our strategy would be" for how to determine who gets which vaccine, said Nikki Nissen, Novant's chief nursing officer.
"We're going to need more clinical data before we would recommend to a specific group what they should choose when allocations allow those options."
Novant said initially, the vaccine choice will come down to the weekly allocation from DHHS and what it receives from federal supplies.
336-727-7376