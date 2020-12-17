 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
88-year-old found dead near highway construction zone, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

88-year-old found dead near highway construction zone, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Byron Effler.

Effler

 Winston-Salem Police Department

A missing 88-year-old man was found dead Thursday in the construction zone at the Northern Beltway project, authorities said.

Bryon William Effler’s body was found after extensive search by Winston-Salem police, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies and search dogs, police said

There were no signs of foul play in connection with Effler’s death, police said. Effler’s next of kin has been notified.

A Silver Alert for Effler has been canceled, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police began the search for Effler after his car was found Thursday, abandoned off U.S. 52.

Effler was last seen Monday at his home at 5603 Plantation Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.

A construction crew working on the Northern Beltway project found Effler's 2005 Dodge Magnum on Thursday, police said. The car had traveled off the road and was stuck in the mud on the old ramp that leads from University Parkway to U.S. 52 North.

The car was running, but no one was inside or around it, police said.

Officers then went to Effler's house, but he wasn't there, police said. Police contacted a family member who told them that Effler suffers from a cognitive impairment and easily becomes disoriented.

Effler was believed to be walking in the area of the Northern Beltway construction site, including University Parkway, Ziglar Road and the Rural Hall-Bethania Road area.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News