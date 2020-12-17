88-year-old found dead near highway construction zone, police say

A missing 88-year-old man was found dead Thursday in the construction zone at the Northern Beltway project, authorities said.

Bryon William Effler’s body was found after extensive search by Winston-Salem police, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies and search dogs, police said

There were no signs of foul play in connection with Effler’s death, police said. Effler’s next of kin has been notified.

A Silver Alert for Effler has been canceled, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police began the search for Effler after his car was found Thursday, abandoned off U.S. 52.

Effler was last seen Monday at his home at 5603 Plantation Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.

A construction crew working on the Northern Beltway project found Effler's 2005 Dodge Magnum on Thursday, police said. The car had traveled off the road and was stuck in the mud on the old ramp that leads from University Parkway to U.S. 52 North.

The car was running, but no one was inside or around it, police said.