9,000 power outages reported in Forsyth as ice coats trees and power lines

Power outages mounted Thursday morning in Forsyth County as a winter storm coated trees, power lines and elevated surfaces with ice.
Roads in Winston-Salem were mostly clear, but the area braced for a potentially severe winter storm that could last into Thursday night.
About 10:30 a.m., some 9,000 customers in and around Winston-Salem were out of power, according to Duke Energy.
That number included 2,000 customers around Clemmons, and 3,000 customers in an area along Shattalon Drive between Robinhood Road and Pfafftown.
Some 200 customers were without power in Ardmore and about the same number along Atwood Road. There were another 200 customers without power between Rural Hall and Germanton.
Today's meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners was rescheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, said County Manager Dudley Watts.
State public health officials also said most of this week's federal supplies of COVID-19 vaccine have been delayed because of winter storms.
Emergency medical personnel in Forsyth County reported no injuries from the storm so far.
Commuters had little difficulty on the roads and highways before 8 a.m., even on bridges and overpasses around the city. Still, hazards were starting to sprout: A downed tree temporarily blocked the northbound lanes on Silas Creek Parkway near Country Club Road, and Duke Energy reported scattered power outages.
Authorities were advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as conditions were expected to worsen throughout the day.
National Weather Service forecasters said that because of gaps in the bands of precipitation, it may take most of the day for ice accumulations to reach the critical quarter-inch depth, but a second wave of freezing rain this evening is expected to bring more ice.
Morning temperatures were right at freezing at 6:30, and that's about as warm as it will get today, the National Weather Service said.
The region’s forecast appeared little changed: two-tenths to a half-inch of ice stretching across a band of counties including Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange and Durham, and counties along the Virginia border.
Significant ice is expected as far south as Lexington and Asheboro.
Forecasters in Forsyth called for freezing rain to persist most of the day on Thursday, with breezy conditions dropping the wind chill value to 19.
Rain is expected to mix in with freezing rain after 4 p.m., but overnight lows will drop below freezing again. More ice could accumulate Thursday night, but in much lighter amounts, forecasters said.
Duke Energy warned Wednesday that the Carolinas could see as many as a million power outages as a result of the winter storm.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, about 600 Forsyth County customers were without power, as well as 400 in Stokes County and 500 in Rockingham County, which was hard hit by last week’s storm.
Nationally, the National Weather Service said the winter storm would bring six to eight inches of snow in a swath from the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia to northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.
The heaviest ice accumulations are forecast for the area from Reidsville to South Boston, Va., with ice totals approaching 6/10ths of an inch in those areas.
Ice accumulation between a quarter-inch and a half-inch was possible in the area stretching from Wilkesboro to Roanoke, Va.
To find significant amounts of snow, you would have to go north of Roanoke, where totals up to two inches may fall. The northwestern North Carolina mountains were forecast to receive less than an inch of snow, but significant ice is possible.
Journal reporter Fran Daniel contributed to this report.
