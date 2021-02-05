900 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Winston-Salem. Scheduling starts Saturday.

Forsyth’s health department has 900 new appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine. People can make those appointments beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. To schedule, go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate and click on “Schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment online.”

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment if necessary. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.

The vaccinations will be given Feb. 11 - 13 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. People should enter the fairgrounds off Deacon Boulevard.

For now, the Department of Public Health is accepting appointments only for people 65 and older and healthcare workers.

As of Feb. 4, Forsyth County Public Health has administered 22,243 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 17,562 first doses and 4,681 second doses.