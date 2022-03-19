911 calls sounded an early alarm about fertilizer plant

The caller, a man with a clipped accent originating from somewhere in the former British Empire, sounded alarmed but not overly so. Curious or perhaps concerned are better descriptions.

Haze and an acrid odor pulled him outdoors, an unusual occurrence on a cool, dark Sunday evening in early winter.

“I’m on Harmon Ave. off Polo Road near Wake Forest University … there’s an unbelievably strong chemical, plastic burning smell in the air outside,” the man said Dec. 26. “Have you had any reports of it?”

The 911 operator — polite, professional and calm — asked the caller if he would repeat the location.

The man did as requested, then went one further.

“I’m outside and the stench of chemical, plastic burning is just so strong,” the caller said.

Though he had no idea at the time, the man wasn’t just alerting authorities about a possible fire.

Rather, he was acting a sort of canary-in-a-coal-mine, forewarning the city about a long-fused time bomb nestled in its midst.

'Unbelievably strong smell'

As we’re all too aware now, a little more than a month later that bomb — more than 600 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a fertilizer plant governed by outdated building codes nearly a century old — threatened to pulverize a neighborhood.

It didn’t but a fire that started Jan. 31 in the Winston Weaver plant and burned and smoldered for nearly a week forced officials to seal off a 1-mile “worst-case” perimeter and order a voluntary evacuation of more than 6,000 residents that lasted for three days.

A crisis was averted whether by divine intervention, luck, wise decision-making by firefighters knowledgeable about explosive chemical reactions or some combination therein.

Whatever the case, as we’re beginning to learn, applicable laws, public-safety requirements and antiquated building codes — some adhered to, some ignored and others having been paid lip service — require serious re-examination and overhauling.

And as recordings of a pair of 911 calls made the day after Christmas underscore, warning lights (and sirens) have been ringing for some time now.

A second 911 call Dec. 26 placed 10 minutes later carried a greater sense of urgency.

“I’ve got a bunch of concerned neighbors outside,” the same caller said. “There’s an unbelievably strong smell of chemical burning, plastic burning.

“Has there been a report? What’s going on?”

As it turns out, there were local and state reports that noted electrical problems, previous fires and, in 2020, Weaver officials neglected to file a chemical inventory or an emergency response plan with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

(The Winston-Salem Fire Department, however, had its own response plan — a prudent move considering the dangers.)

Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizers, is a key component in some explosives used in mining. Blasts are created by mixing it with fuel oil and detonated by a charge.

The worst-case scenario happened in 2013 in West, Texas, when an explosion involving ammonium nitrate killed 12 and leveled more than 200 buildings.

There is no doubt that firefighters from the chief down to the newest rookie assigned to any station near Weaver Fertilizer were well warned.

And surely the crews who responded to the 911 calls on Dec. 26 had that in mind as they rolled to the 4400 block of North Cherry Street.

According to a Winston-Salem Fire Department incident report, that fire was caused by “an electrical failure which caused machinery to stop operating properly. The pile of material was smoldering due to equipment used in the manufacturing process dropping hot materials into the pile.”

An inspection five days prior turned up an electrical problem that Chief Trey Mayo said was resolved immediately.

“‘Electrical problem’ can describe a lot of things, from a wire hanging down or a missing socket faceplate,” Mayo said early in February. “It’s not always something eye-popping that a regular person would notice.”

Still, a plant with wooden buildings dating to 1939 didn’t have an alarm or sprinkler system — because it wasn’t required to as Weaver had been “grandfathered in” under state building codes put in place in 1936 — 17 years before sprinkler systems were commonplace.

The cost of adding such safety measures would be prohibitive and might easily run into seven figures.

There's a gulf between bare minimum and as safe as possible in the eyes of state law and legislators who make it. And dollars, the hit on the bottom line, are an outsized factor where the line is drawn.

Lawsuits and claims

An investigation into the Jan. 31 fire spelling out a definitive cause and potential remedies for avoiding any future calamities has not been completed.

Local and state investigators have a lot to go through and sort out. The immediate danger has long since passed, and officials have the luxury of time.

Class-action lawsuits were filed within days after the fire was extinguished as lawyers hustled to locate victims and potential clients who will pay with a percentage of any settlements or jury awarded damages. But those will take months, if not years, to finish.

And given the scale of the danger from the fire and any to-be-determined (and litigated) harmful effects from exposure to plumes of smoke that hung over the area, the potential paydays could be lucrative.

The city itself may have a claim, too, for reimbursement of up to $1 million in relief money approved by the City Council to compensate residents forced to evacuate.

Beyond individual claims and class-action suits, the state through legislators would be negligent if it fails to overhaul building codes and safety requirements for handling hazardous and explosive material.

The city resident who called 911 the day after Christmas sounded an alarm about an immediate danger.

“There’s the smell of plastic and chemical burning,” the caller said. “It’s so strong. It’s almost sickening.

That larger fire five weeks later in that very same plant should serve as a warning to us all.

Storing more than 600 tons of ammonium nitrate in a factory with a documented history of electrical issues that lacked alarms and sprinklers should be unacceptable.

And allowing building codes approved in the 1930s to govern such facilities is sickening as well.

