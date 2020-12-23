95 inmates at Forsyth County Jail have been diagnosed with COVID-19

The number of inmates infected with COVID-19 at the Forsyth County Jail has jumped to 95 after four inmates were retested after results came back inconclusive and new inmates tested positive at the jail's intake, according to the county's health director and the sheriff's office.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that after mass testing, 68 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday that 67 inmates at the jail had tested positive. It wasn't immediately clear why there was a discrepancy between the state and local numbers on Tuesday.
Bailey Pennington, spokeswoman for DHHS, said positive cases are reported by labs performing the tests, and local health departments investigate those cases and report directly to DHHS. Joshua Swift, the county's health department, said health officials submitted 67 inmate cases to the state.
The increase in COVID-19 cases this week came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tested 568 inmates. The jail also tested 210 staff members after 11 staffers had already tested positive. There were no additional positive cases among staff members, but LaShanda Murphy-Millner, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said that several inmates were retested after their results came back invalid.
In addition, she said, new inmates coming into the Forsyth County Jail tested positive for COVID-19. That resulted in 28 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the jail's total COVID-19 cases among inmates to 95. The total number of cases at the jail now stands at 106.
Swift said four inmates had their results come back as inconclusive. An inconclusive test typically results from a swab not getting enough specimen, he said.
B. Williams, director of nursing at the Forsyth County Jail, said during a news conference on Monday that new inmates are immediately quarantined when they come to the jail for 14 days, and on the fifth day, they are tested for COVID-19.
The numbers that DHHS released on Tuesday showed the Forsyth County Jail with the second-largest outbreak among correctional facilities. The Mecklenburg County Jail had the largest outbreak with a total of 245 cases. The number of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mecklenburg County Jail was 222.
At the Forsyth County Jail, there was an initial outbreak disclosure on Dec. 4, with five staff members and four inmates who were considered infected.
The positivity rate reported Monday, based on 68 cases out of 568 inmates, was 12%, which Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said was lower than the national average of 20% among prisons and jails.
With 95 inmates infected, Murphy-Millner said the positivity rate is 16.5% based on a jail population of 575 inmates.
Kimbrough held the news conference on Monday to respond to criticism from Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, Prisoner Outreach Initiative and Triad Abolition Project. Protesters in October claimed there was inadequate mask supplies and that Wellpath, the jail's medical provider, initially refused to test inmates.
The groups held a car rally on Sunday to protest the conditions at the jail.
Kimbrough issued a statement on the sheriff's office's Facebook page in response to the criticism both on how his office has handled the outbreak and on how it has handled evictions.
Julie Brady, executive director of the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, said Monday that she was skeptical that only 68 inmates had tested positive. She also said the sheriff's office should stop arresting people for low-level crimes. Over the past weekend, the bail fund paid the bonds of inmates who had bonds as low as $150.
Kimbrough has said he has no control over the release of inmates but he has worked with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office and the jail's population specialist to reduce the number of inmates. The jail had more than 800 inmates at this time last year, he said. It now has 575, Kimbrough said.
The sheriff's office said it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and has consulted with Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
