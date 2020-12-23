95 inmates at Forsyth County Jail have been diagnosed with COVID-19

In addition, she said, new inmates coming into the Forsyth County Jail tested positive for COVID-19. That resulted in 28 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the jail's total COVID-19 cases among inmates to 95. The total number of cases at the jail now stands at 106.

Swift said four inmates had their results come back as inconclusive. An inconclusive test typically results from a swab not getting enough specimen, he said.

B. Williams, director of nursing at the Forsyth County Jail, said during a news conference on Monday that new inmates are immediately quarantined when they come to the jail for 14 days, and on the fifth day, they are tested for COVID-19.

The numbers that DHHS released on Tuesday showed the Forsyth County Jail with the second-largest outbreak among correctional facilities. The Mecklenburg County Jail had the largest outbreak with a total of 245 cases. The number of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mecklenburg County Jail was 222.

At the Forsyth County Jail, there was an initial outbreak disclosure on Dec. 4, with five staff members and four inmates who were considered infected.