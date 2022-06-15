A $1 million lottery prize was won in Forsyth County. The money remains unclaimed.

An unidentified resident bought a lottery ticket on New Year's Eve in Forsyth County, and that ticket holder won a $1 million prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday. The money remains unclaimed.

The ticket was purchased for the Dec. 31, 2021 Mega Millions drawing, and it will expire on June 30, the lottery said. The winner visited the Circle K convenience store on Williams Road in Lewisville to buy the ticket.

The $2 million Mega Millions ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million prize, the lottery said. The winning numbers for the drawing were 2-5-30-46-61-8.

"We want to spread the word about this prize in hopes of finding the winner before the ticket expires," said Mark Michalko, the lottery's executive director. "Sometimes, people leave their tickets in a night stand, the glove compartment of their cars and trucks or tucked away in a wallet.

"Check any Mega Millions tickets you have to see if you have the one from this drawing that won a $1 million prize," Michalko said.

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. June 30, the lottery said. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Dec. 31 drawing.

