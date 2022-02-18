A 15-year-old pedestrian is hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem

A 15-year-old male pedestrian was injured Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle at Ebert and Swaim roads, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection, police said.

Tamir M. Brown, 23, was driving a 1998 Nissan Maxima that struck the teenager, police said. Officers and local residents rendered aid to the boy until Forsyth County emergency medical technicians and Winston-Salem firefighters arrived on the scene, police said.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Brown wasn't injured.

No charges have been filed, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

