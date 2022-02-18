 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A 15-year-old pedestrian is hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem
0 Comments

A 15-year-old pedestrian is hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old male pedestrian was injured Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle at Ebert and Swaim roads, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection, police said.

Tamir M. Brown, 23, was driving a 1998 Nissan Maxima that struck the teenager, police said. Officers and local residents rendered aid to the boy until Forsyth County emergency medical technicians and Winston-Salem firefighters arrived on the scene, police said.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Brown wasn't injured.

No charges have been filed, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Crime

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert