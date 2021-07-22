 Skip to main content
A 16-year-old boy is shot and wounded in southeastern Davidson County
A 16-year-old boy is shot and wounded in southeastern Davidson County

 A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday in southeastern Davidson County, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Bob Mountain Road, according to FOX8/WGHP, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, the television station reported.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies took four suspects — two 19-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — into custody in connection with the shooting.

No further details were available Thursday night.

