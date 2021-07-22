A 16-year-old boy is shot and wounded in southeastern Davidson County

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday in southeastern Davidson County, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Bob Mountain Road, according to FOX8/WGHP, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, the television station reported.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies took four suspects — two 19-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — into custody in connection with the shooting.
No further details were available Thursday night.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today