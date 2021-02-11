'A better fit': Forsyth official recommends county change organization that manages behavioral health services

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners received Thursday a recommendation from county staff to approve disengaging from Cardinal Innovations and joining Partners Behavioral Health Management.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
The board will review the recommendation before a potential vote on March 4. If disengagement is approved, a 60-day public comment period would follow.
The state's health secretary is required to approve any county move between the state's seven behavioral health managed-care organizations (MCOs). After receiving a formal disengagement request, Dr. Mandy Cohen would have 90 days to decide on whether to approve the transition.
On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Besides Forsyth, Cardinal's network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Rockingham counties in the Triad. Nearly 25% of its network population is in Mecklenburg County.
Meanwhile, Gastonia-based Partners serves nine counties: Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rutherford, Surry and Yadkin. Forsyth would be the largest county served by Partners.
Since Nov. 12, Cardinal has submitted requested action plans to the Forsyth and Mecklenburg commissioners.
"We have delivered tangible and measurable improvements on their areas of concern,” Trey Sutten, Cardinal's chief executive, said in a statement after the Forsyth commissioners' meeting.
Cardinal said its Forsyth-focused action plan includes:
- A new county operations director, "who will be able to leverage the full breadth of ... services for the county."
- Faster decisions on all treatment authorization requests, with 98% of requests for children involved in foster care processed within 72 hours.
Deputy county manager Shontell Robinson told the commissioners "it's just too early to tell" if implementation of some action plan changes are making a difference in Forsyth "because a lot of our issues have gone on for years."
"While we know no MCO is perfect, we do feel comfortable (with) Partners' business model and cultural model would be a better fit for the challenges our residents have," Robinson said.
Commissioners in Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties have approved disengaging from Cardinal and joining Partners. Orange County commissioners have voted to join Alliance Health, which is Triangle-focused.
336-727-7376