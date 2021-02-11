'A better fit': Forsyth official recommends county change organization that manages behavioral health services

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners received Thursday a recommendation from county staff to approve disengaging from Cardinal Innovations and joining Partners Behavioral Health Management.

Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.

The board will review the recommendation before a potential vote on March 4. If disengagement is approved, a 60-day public comment period would follow.

The state's health secretary is required to approve any county move between the state's seven behavioral health managed-care organizations (MCOs). After receiving a formal disengagement request, Dr. Mandy Cohen would have 90 days to decide on whether to approve the transition.

On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."