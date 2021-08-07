A brutal crime. A bungled investigation. A 7-year legal nightmare for a man who could prove it wasn't him.

That lawyer successfully argued to have Edwards’ bond unsecured, meaning that all Edwards had to do to be released was sign paperwork saying that he (and his family) would be responsible financially if he failed to show for court. Basically he would be under house arrest until trial.

But in February 2016, his case took another turn. He and Vanderpoel were formally indicted by a Yadkin County grand jury and new charges including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury were added. And the terms of his pre-trial release were changed.

His bond was reset at $700,000 and secured, which means he could not be released until or unless someone paid a bail bondsman 15 percent of the total and pledged to pay the entire amount, in cash or property, should he skip town.

Edwards would spend the next 10 months in the Yadkin County Jail until his bond was lowered to an amount his family could afford. His grandparents, Betty and Harold Edwards Sr., put up their house and much of their life’s savings to get him out. They also hired private investigator Tim Wooten, a retired deputy sheriff, who wound up working for free.

“I just decided to stay on the case pro Bono because I couldn’t see leaving the case knowing he was innocent,” Wooten wrote in an email. “I know how I would feel if I was in his place.”