A call to move forward

Bishop William J. Barber II, president of the nonprofit Repairers of the Breach, brought his Mass Mobilization Organizing Tour of N.C. Congressional Districts to Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem on Monday. The focus of the tour is demonstrating to poor people that they have more power than they believe to bring about policy changes that will improve their lives. The goal is to visit every Congressional District in North Carolina by October, just before the Nov. 8 general election. “Human beings are too precious to be left out,” Barber said.