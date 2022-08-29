 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A call to move forward

  • 0

Bishop William J. Barber II, president of the nonprofit Repairers of the Breach, brought his Mass Mobilization Organizing Tour of N.C. Congressional Districts to Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem on Monday. The focus of the tour is demonstrating to poor people that they have more power than they believe to bring about policy changes that will improve their lives. The goal is to visit every Congressional District in North Carolina by October, just before the Nov. 8 general election. “Human beings are too precious to be left out,” Barber said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert