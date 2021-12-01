A campfire sparked the 1,000-acre Pilot Mountain blaze. Climate change will fuel more wildfires, experts say.

On Pilot Mountain, just 1.9 inches of precipitation has fallen since the forest service’s automated weather station recorded 4.13 inches of rain Sept. 22 and 23, Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office, reported in an assessment of pre-fire conditions at the park.

“These two fires are symptomatic of a recent lack of rainfall and expanding drought, which currently covers almost half of North Carolina,” said Davis, who added that vegetation turned dormant by the mountain’s first frost Nov. 4 provided added fuel.

Containment continues

Holt said Wednesday that about 60 forest service firefighters remained on Pilot Mountain, and that “all the progression of the fire has been stopped.”

Firefighters were spraying water and digging out hotspots in a containment area up to 100 feet inside a perimeter established to stop the fire from spreading. Holt said he was unsure of the size of the area inside the perimeter, which essentially circles the foot of the 2,421-foot mountain, but that the area burned covers about half the park.

Firefighters also are removing dead and burning trees, he added.

