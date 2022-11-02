A candidate has been tapped to replace Stan Elrod in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board race. Will she appeal to Elrod voters?

A telephone call, likely placed by a political activist working a phone bank, captured Ken Schneider’s attention more than he thought.

His mail-in ballot already in hand, Schneider had been doing some research. He wanted to cast an informed ballot—an interesting concept, particularly as it pertains to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

“Somehow we got onto the school board,” said Schneider, a substitute teacher with more than a passing interest in those races.

The caller, he said, talked generally about supporting Democratic candidates, but mentioned one Republican in particular: Stan Elrod, a retired high-school principal with a lifetime of experience in public schools.

“(The caller) said he was a moderate kind of guy who really understood the school system,” Schneider said. “I had to agree with her in terms of that.” So like many other early voters, he marked his ballot for Elrod and dropped it in the mail. That was before Elrod’s sudden passing.

“It’s a tragedy for sure,” Schneider said. “But from the political end of things, I feel like my vote has been disenfranchised.”

Simple concepts

If we’re completely honest, in the olden days before kooks and conspiracy theorists raised the volume, a school-board race wouldn’t attract much attention.

Candidates would run quiet campaigns and talk about test scores, student achievement, graduation rates and, for anyone really paying attention, about how to pay for it all.

Now, though, we have candidates carrying on about critical-race theory (it’s not part of the local curriculum), banning books and some alleged grown-ups intent on bullying a tiny number of marginalized children with overwrought rhetoric over transgenderism.

(Contrast, if you will, the sharing of a social media post by Republican candidate Sarah Absher that said, “Trans Kids are the new Gucci Handbag for the Upper Middle Class Wine Mommies who need attention” with the actions of Gov. Spencer Cox, Republican of Utah.

Cox, who in spring vetoed unnecessary legislation targeting the participation of transgender athletes in his state—four out of some 75,000, the governor said—and cited statistics that show 86 percent of trans kids consider suicide.

“Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few,” Cox said. “I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live.”

It was into that environment that Elrod launched his bid.

“You’re either part of the solution or part of the problem,” Elrod told me in April. “I want the kids today to have the same thing as kids in the 80s and 90s whose own children might be in school now: to get a good education, feel safe when they’re there and be equipped to go out into the world.”

By most accounts, the former principal was making headway with a common-sense candidacy rooted in experience, knowledge of the school system and yes, compassion for the students he’d served. All of them.

That was the candidate Schneider wanted to support.

Making a choice

As we all know now, Elrod died Oct. 25. His death, a tragedy for those who knew him, also created some confusion and trepidation around his candidacy.

A small thing when compared to a life lost, but not without import.

And so, per state law, the county Republican Party stepped in Monday to name a candidate to replace Elrod on the ballot in District 2 just eight days before Election Day.

Moderates, unaffiliated voters and those who reside firmly in the political center such as Schneider who had cast ballots early were left to wonder whether a small number of party officials might choose, say, a bomb thrower, a bully or a loon.

On paper, in Susan Miller, it looks as if the county GOP managed Monday to nominate a qualified candidate. Any votes cast for Stan Elrod will go to her.

Miller, 68, is a former teacher and reading specialist in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and has a master’s in K-12 reading from UNC Greensboro. Like Elrod, she’s actually been in a classroom more than once.

“My big platform is literacy,” she told a reporter after being selected by acclamation. “And right now, our district reading proficiency rate for third grade is at 39 percent—which is about one out of three. I really want to work on improving that.”

She did, of course, mention to the party officials a need for being “vigilant” about critical-race theory. But that may have been lip service or simple appeasement.

Miller doesn’t sound obsessed with non-issues or overwrought rhetoric. And better, there’s no immediate evidence of bullying online, on social media or out loud.

It’s only one meeting and a small sample size—one candidate for a single school-board race—but choosing a qualified candidate seemingly more focused on reading scores than political drama seems encouraging.

Maybe the old days of worrying over math and having buses run on time aren’t that far behind us after all.