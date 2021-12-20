A cautionary tale about theft learned the hard way just in time for Christmas

Instead of dealing with a uniformed officer in a patrol car, Hill said, she was told essentially to hang tight and a cop would call when she (or he) was free. And to meet the officer at one of the stores where her card was used.

That’s pro forma with some property crimes, but jarring to hear nonetheless for people unfamiliar with the legal system. (As a veteran prosecutor mentioned in a recent conversation about the COVID-caused backlog in the court system put it: “If you don’t have a ‘victim,’ good luck getting through in there.”)

More eye-opening, however, was what Hill learned from talking to the officer. Perhaps in an attempt to salve hurt feelings, she concocted a scenario in which the thief needed the money for Christmas and the fraudulent purchases would wind up as gifts.

“(The officer) was as pleasant as he could be,” she said, “but he said ‘It’ll be sold on the street by nightfall.’ And then he said, ‘I hope we catch him.’ Not ‘When we catch him’ or even ‘I think we can catch him.’”

Statistically speaking, so-called “victimless” and property crimes result in arrests maybe 10% of the time. There’s just too much of it and too few cops to deal with it.