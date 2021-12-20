A cautionary tale about theft learned the hard way just in time for Christmas

Exasperated wasn’t the right word to describe Linda Hill’s mental state.
Not even close.
“How am I doing?” she said, repeating the question before diving headlong into an answer. “I’ve spent 2 1/2 days canceling cards and working on this.”
By "this" Hill meant trying to get ahead of the thief who, on Dec. 13, lifted her wallet out of a purse she’d sat in the kiddie seat of a Trader Joe’s shopping cart while running errands.
The thief (or thieves) had, as of last Wednesday, rung up thousands in fraudulent charges at Best Buy, Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Ulta Beauty — a makeup and hair-care store — before she could even get home to see if she’d mistakenly left the wallet at home.
“It’s just been a nightmare,” she said. “And I want other women to know about it so the same thing doesn’t happen to them.”
Gone in a flash
Like many cautionary tales, this one has a lot of moving pieces — prevention, loss, what to do in the event something similar happens and sadly, how to deal with overworked and understaffed police departments.
“The officer, once he got there, was perfectly lovely,” Hill said. “I realize what they’re up against so I try and let them know I appreciate what they do.”
In order to properly unspool it all, the best place to start is from the very top.
Christmas fast-approaching, Hill decided she needed to run some errands a few days removed from eye surgery. The shopping wasn’t going to do itself.
During the Thruway portion of her agenda, she stopped in Trader Joe’s to grab a few things.
“Ordinarily I’m very cautious,” she said. “My kids call it ADD.”
By that, she means that she’s careful (to the point of ridicule from her offspring) about making sure her purse is zipped and, on many occasions, secured in shopping carts by the seatbelts used to strap in unruly toddlers.
But on the day in question, she tossed her keys in a coat pocket and forgot to zip her purse. And somewhere along the line — she thinks near the freezer section — somebody reached in and boosted her wallet.
She didn’t realize it was missing until she hit the checkout line, where a cashier helpfully suggested that perhaps she’d left it at home.
“I didn’t think so, but by the time I got home — I don’t live far — they’d hit Best Buy for $2,888.98,” Hill said.
Alerts followed in rapid succession as she tried to cancel some cards and put a freeze on others.
Multiple $500 charges at Target rolled in. Then a spree at Bed, Bath and Beyond registered. And the piece-de-resistance, $900 or so at Ulta.
“The only thing I can figure is they got several high-end hair dryers,” she said. “Even I can’t spend that much on make-up.”
The first obstacle, Hill said, was not knowing the card numbers — a starting point for fraud-related cancelations over the phone or online.
To rectify that, if anything like this ever happens again, Hill said she’ll write down the numbers (or save a paper statement) and stash it in a safe place at home.
Next up was dealing with individual stores. Some are better than others about keeping up with video surveillance.
“That I don’t understand,” she said. “If you don’t video surveillance these days, something’s wrong with your head.”
Last, but not least, came the biggest surprises of all.
Eye-opening realities
The first call anyone makes after getting ripped off is to the police. It’s a no brainer, 911 having been imprinted on brains starting in kindergarten.
And that’s exactly what Hill did.
Instead of dealing with a uniformed officer in a patrol car, Hill said, she was told essentially to hang tight and a cop would call when she (or he) was free. And to meet the officer at one of the stores where her card was used.
That’s pro forma with some property crimes, but jarring to hear nonetheless for people unfamiliar with the legal system. (As a veteran prosecutor mentioned in a recent conversation about the COVID-caused backlog in the court system put it: “If you don’t have a ‘victim,’ good luck getting through in there.”)
More eye-opening, however, was what Hill learned from talking to the officer. Perhaps in an attempt to salve hurt feelings, she concocted a scenario in which the thief needed the money for Christmas and the fraudulent purchases would wind up as gifts.
“(The officer) was as pleasant as he could be,” she said, “but he said ‘It’ll be sold on the street by nightfall.’ And then he said, ‘I hope we catch him.’ Not ‘When we catch him’ or even ‘I think we can catch him.’”
Statistically speaking, so-called “victimless” and property crimes result in arrests maybe 10% of the time. There’s just too much of it and too few cops to deal with it.
Credit card companies and financial institutions write it off as losses, and merchants bake the cost of theft into pricing. We all pay for it.
The final straw was the loss of her purse. Similar to the Christmas shopping scenario, she imagined that her purse — a gift from her late husband not long before he died — would be easily recovered.
As gently as possible, the cop dispelled that notion. “He told me it would end up in a trash can somewhere,” Hill said. “That’s when I broke down and cried.”
Those are hard lessons to learn anytime, much less during the holidays. The credit cards, the fraudulent purchases, even her purse, dollar figures can be attached to the losses.
Worse, and nearly impossible to regain, is the damage to peace of mind.
“I really do want to shop locally and support (merchants),” she said. “But I just don’t know … I’ll do the rest of my shopping online.”
