A Clemmons man dies in traffic crash on U.S. 158 in eastern Davie County

A Clemmons man died Thursday night in a traffic crash on U.S. 158 in eastern Davie County, authorities said.
Trentin Daniel Millslage, 23, was traveling east on U.S. 158 between the Forsyth County line and N.C. 801 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Millslage died at the scene.
No information on the other vehicle's driver was immediately available.
The scene of the crash was in front of the Tanglewood Pizza Company in Advance, where Millslage was a veteran employee, the business said Friday on its Facebook page.
John Hinton
