A Clemmons man dies when a vehicle ran off road and struck a tree

A Clemmons man died early Saturday when a car ran off the road and struck a tree, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 1:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Stafford Village Boulevard, Winston-Salem police said.

Tyler Noah Rodriguez, 24, of Cameron Village Court was a passenger in a 2016 Porsche Cayman, police said. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The vehicle's driver, Jeremy Adam Wanichko, 25, of Winston-Salem was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Rodriguez's death is the city's 14th traffic-related fatality this year, as compared to six during the same period in 2020, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to the police department through its Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.