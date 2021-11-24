A couple planned their wedding around Wake Forest football. Now, a widow finds joy in games

The similarities lined up for Laine Thomas Conway when the Wake Forest alumnae returned to campus a few weeks ago to experience for herself a magical football season.
The 2021 Demon Deacons were on a roll that nobody saw coming.
At the time, Saturday, Nov. 13, Wake had lost just once, a shootout the week before at North Carolina and were about to beat N.C. State. All the team’s goals — a spot in the ACC championship game and an invite to a big-time New Year’s Day bowl — lay before them.
A tricky game against the conference gold standard still loomed. Beat Clemson and the Deacons were in; even if they lost, a second chance for glory awaited the next week.
It all felt familiar as Thomas Conway drove toward what she’d known as Groves Stadium. Almost to the day 15 short years ago, she married Tim Conway in a ceremony they’d deliberately scheduled around the 2006 Wake-Virginia Tech game in a season that was, until perhaps this year, the high-water mark in a century-plus of Deacon football.
“I didn’t put it all together until I was driving past SECCA to the game,” she said. “Fourteen years and 51 weeks before a milestone anniversary, it all hit me.”
Unlike that November weekend in 2006, though, this one would be bittersweet rather than fairy tale perfect.
Ties that bind
A Facebook post, a simple push-button act undertaken hundreds of thousands of times every day, sets the outlines of this story.
“Because 15 years ago, I got married … and planned my wedding around a football game, which ended up being covered in the newspaper,” Thomas Conway wrote. “Wake didn’t win that particular game (Virginia Tech did, 27-6) but it really didn’t matter. The team moved on to the championship game and we got married the next day on a beautiful fall afternoon.
“And the future seemed limitless. But in reality, the limits can be hard and fast, even if you can’t see the edges.”
Two days before the Wake-Tech game — remember when the Hokies and Florida State ruled the ACC? — Thomas Conway stood at a public luncheon in Bridger Fieldhouse with then-Coach Jim Grobe and announced to a full house what she and Tim had planned.
Laine, Wake class of ‘93, would marry Tim, Tech class of ‘95, on Nov. 19, the day after the game. And instead of a traditional rehearsal dinner, she said, they’d be throwing a tailgate and she told Grobe that she “really wants (Conway) to be disappointed on Sunday.”
The room filled with diehards erupted in applause when Grobe replied, “Now we have a new source of motivation.”
Sports were a constant in the Conways’ courtship, one of the many ties that bind relationships. The first date was to a Washington professional football game in October 2005, years before ownership decided to bury the team’s nickname.
Tim proposed at the ACC tournament the following winter after 12th seeded Wake Forest upset N.C. State. (Remember when the Wolfpack was good at basketball?)
In subsequent years — seasons, really — they’d make a point of taking in Wake and Tech games, pro football and, following the birth of the Washington Nationals, Major League Baseball as often as possible since they lived in northern Virginia.
Laine and Tim even went to the Tech-Virginia football game in Charlottesville on Thanksgiving weekend when she was “big pregnant.”
“I just remember sitting there feeling sick and it was sooooo cold,” Thomas Conway said with a laugh indicating that enough time has passed to make the memory funny. “I kept thinking ‘What am I doing here?’”
The arrival of daughter, Miller, now a 12-year-old seventh-grader, barely slowed the turnstiles.
“She went to her first Nats game when she was 2 months old,” Thomas Conway said. “She’s seen more Nats’ games than most grown-ups. She’s sat on the hill at Wake and been to Blacksburg to see Tech play Wake. It was just so much fun for the family.”
Grateful for the good times
In July 2016, the family got devastating news. Tim had colon cancer, stage four. He was a young man, three years away from his 45th birthday — the now-recommended age for routine colonoscopy. “I’m not sure it wouldn’t have helped,” Thomas Conway said.
Tim fought hard, following his treatment plan to get his best chance. He died May 20, 2018.
Obviously, becoming a single parent and a young widow was devastating. She and Miller had to re-learn routines and figure out how to weather life without the reassuring presence of a father and husband nearby.
They had lived in the country on 10 acres but opted to move to Warrenton, a small town in northern Virginia. They started over with just the two of them and Cocoa, a beloved pet that helped them both cope.
And as they began to emerge from shared grief, small green shoots of joy began to poke through a frozen landscape.
Sports, not surprisingly given the family history, played its part. Games, for a lot of us, can be an escape hatch from daily pressures, a guilty but necessary pleasure on autumn afternoons.
No matter the level of rooting interest, casual or die-hard, games can provide welcome distraction from the pain of losses that matter so much more than those totted up on scoreboards and box scores.
In 2019, the year the Nationals won the World Series, Thomas Conway went to a game and sat behind Tim’s usual seat. She spread a little of his ashes on the field afterward. “That was nice,” she said.
Miller, being a seventh-grader, isn’t yet a fan on the same level as her mom and dad. But she has her moments and appreciates sports as one of the things that made the Conways a family.
“I think ‘tolerates it’ is probably the best description,” Thomas Conway said. “She doesn’t root for teams the same way we do, but she knows it’s part of our story. I think she likes to wear some of his shirts and jerseys to feel connected to him.”
This year, with a milestone 15th anniversary in the books, mother and daughter recognize the parallels as Thomas Conway watched the 2021 Demon Deacons following a familiar path in a memorable season.
We spoke on the phone Saturday about an hour before Wake kicked off its game at Clemson. Win and they were going to the ACC title game. Lose and they’d have another shot this week against Boston College — just like in ‘06 when the Deacons beat Maryland to advance to the ACC championship.
Thomas Conway, from her home in Warrenton, would be tuning in with Miller nearby. Just as in ‘06, the day before her wedding, she’d been pulling hard for the Deacons to knock off the kings of the conference.
It didn’t happen, obviously, but there is another chance.
Thomas Conway is able to to enjoy the moment and the hope that games can sometimes provide.
After three years, she’s arrived at a place where she and Miller can look back and savor happy memories of their too-brief time with Tim.
Her social media post summarized the feelings.
“Still, the seasons keep changing and unexpectedly we are again on the cusp of going to a championship game,” Thomas Conway wrote. “I definitely miss my fellow fan and I wonder what we’d be doing to celebrate a milestone anniversary if things had been different.
“But, all I can do is remember fondly that magical weekend in a magical season and hope that a little magic is still out there for me (and this team) as I continue to tackle life game by game.”
336-727-7481