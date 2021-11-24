A couple planned their wedding around Wake Forest football. Now, a widow finds joy in games

In 2019, the year the Nationals won the World Series, Thomas Conway went to a game and sat behind Tim’s usual seat. She spread a little of his ashes on the field afterward. “That was nice,” she said.

Miller, being a seventh-grader, isn’t yet a fan on the same level as her mom and dad. But she has her moments and appreciates sports as one of the things that made the Conways a family.

“I think ‘tolerates it’ is probably the best description,” Thomas Conway said. “She doesn’t root for teams the same way we do, but she knows it’s part of our story. I think she likes to wear some of his shirts and jerseys to feel connected to him.”

This year, with a milestone 15th anniversary in the books, mother and daughter recognize the parallels as Thomas Conway watched the 2021 Demon Deacons following a familiar path in a memorable season.

We spoke on the phone Saturday about an hour before Wake kicked off its game at Clemson. Win and they were going to the ACC title game. Lose and they’d have another shot this week against Boston College — just like in ‘06 when the Deacons beat Maryland to advance to the ACC championship.