A Davie County teenager dies in a vehicle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

A Davie County teenager died Monday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.

Alexis Bolduc, 18, of Mocksville died at the scene, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report at 11:07 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash near the highway's milepost 441 in Haywood County, the park service said. Before U.S. park rangers arrived at the scene, Bolduc had died from her injuries.

The vehicle's driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde for treatment, the park service said. The park service didn't identify the driver.

The vehicle was traveling south in a downhill curve when it left the highway and struck a guardrail, the park service said.

The National Park Service is investigating to determine if there were any contributing factors to the crash.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.