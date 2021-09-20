A dozen free doughnuts? Krispy Kreme has special offer for World Gratitude Day

For World Gratitude Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to people who give a dozen doughnuts.

World Gratitude Day is Tuesday and the Krispy Kreme promotion runs through Sept. 27.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Customers can have a dozen doughnuts — gift-wrapped for free with a decorative box cover — delivered straight to the door of those they wish to thank.

Once doughnuts are ordered, Krispy Kreme will email the buyer a digital voucher, good for a free glazed dozen in-shop redeemable through Oct. 27.

The recipient of the gifted dozen doughnuts is required to be within 10 miles of a Krispy Kreme shop. If a recipient is near a Krispy Kreme shop but not within delivery range, the gift-giver can order the doughnuts for pickup.

The promotion is available at www.KrispyKreme.com or on its app. Customers can submit a personalized message that will be attached to the delivery.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.