A dozen free doughnuts? Krispy Kreme has special officer for World Gratitude Day

For World Gratitude Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to people who give a dozen doughnuts.
World Gratitude Day is Tuesday and the Krispy Kreme promotion runs through Sept. 27.
Support Local Journalism
Customers can have a dozen doughnuts — gift-wrapped for free with a decorative box cover — delivered straight to the door of those they wish to thank.
Once doughnuts are ordered, Krispy Kreme will email the buyer a digital voucher, good for a free glazed dozen in-shop redeemable through Oct. 27.
The recipient of the gifted dozen doughnuts is required to be within 10 miles of a Krispy Kreme shop. If a recipient is near a Krispy Kreme shop but not within delivery range, the gift-giver can order the doughnuts for pickup.
The promotion is available at www.KrispyKreme.com or on its app. Customers can submit a personalized message that will be attached to the delivery.
336-727-7376
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.