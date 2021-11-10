A dream to fly: 98-year-old war vet recalls time flying Hellcats over the Pacific

As a young boy growing up in Friendly, W.V., in the 1930s, Julian Northcraft built model airplanes and dreamed of becoming a Navy pilot.
Just 18 and lacking the means to get a college degree — a prerequisite for flight school at the time — Northcraft shelved his dream until the U.S. Navy loosened some of its restrictions in the early days of World War II to meet a growing demand for pilots in a two-front war.
Northcraft eagerly applied to the Navy's Aviation Cadet Training Program and promptly aced a series of screening exams and a 2½-hour interview.
From there, it was on to visit a doctor for a physical screening. The doctor sized up the small and skinny Northcraft and declared: "He's too small to be a Naval aviator."
An enlisted man escorting Northcraft advocated for him, telling the doctor about Northcraft's high exam scores.
The doctor relented, putting Northcraft through a series of physical tests.
He aced those, too.
Lucky for America.
In the field of battle, the diminutive Northcraft stood tall, earning medals for his bravery while flying the Grumman F6F Hellcat, the Navy's sophisticated fighter plane that helped turn the tide against the Japanese.
Now 98, Northcraft lives in Arbor Acres with Sue, his wife of 71 years. On the day he recounted his service, Northcraft was fresh from his weekly round of croquet, a decidedly more leisurely pursuit than flying a fighter plane over hostile territory.
The number of veterans who can give a first-hand account of World War II is quickly dwindling, dying at a rate of 234 a day, according to the National World War II Museum.
At the end of September, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimated that of the 16 million Americans who served in the war, 240,329 were still alive. That includes about 6,600 in North Carolina.
That makes Northcraft a precious commodity, a living testament to one of the defining moments in world history.
His story feels cut from a Hollywood war movie — a hardworking, small-town boy is thrust into battle and becomes a hero.
Northcraft's tale starts in Depression-era Friendly, a town of “100 people and 10 dogs,” along the Ohio River.
Friendly was close to an oilfield, which brought wealth to a handful of oil executives.
Northcraft recalled the six fancy English Tudor homes the executives built. The rest of the homes in the town were fairly modest, he said.
As a youngster, Northcraft found work inside one of those homes, pumping water from the basement to the upper floors.
His pay?
Model airplane kits.
He particularly liked the kits with Navy planes. While building those models, a dream took shape.
Northcraft wanted to fly.
In those days, prospective naval pilots had to be 21 and a college graduate.
"When I graduated from high school, I had no option but to look for a job because my family was relatively poor," Northcraft said. "We couldn't afford college or anything like that."
He took a job at an aircraft plant in Baltimore and shared his dream with a naval aviator, a supervisor.
A few months later, the aviator tracked down Northcraft.
“Hey, the Navy has a new program,” he told Northcraft, then about 19. “You’re going to like it.”
It would be nearly three years of school and training before Northcraft saw combat in January of 1945.
He was sent to the Pacific Theater, spending most of his deployment on the U.S.S. Monterey, a light aircraft carrier whose officers included future President Gerald Ford and Joe Stydahar, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
As a fighter pilot, Northcraft was involved in several air strikes on the Japanese mainland. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for an airstrike near Kure Naval Base on July 28, 1945. According to a letter from James Forrestal, the Secretary of the Navy, Northcraft "pressed home an aggressive rocket attack on a heavy cruiser in the face of intense and accurate antiaircraft fire, inflicting serious damage and leaving the hostile ship ablaze."
He was also awarded the Navy's Air Medal for five strikes against enemy shipping, airfields and installations near Marianas and the Japanese islands.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Northcraft was among hundreds of pilots providing air cover when the Japanese signed their surrender on the U.S.S. Missouri.
The plane he was flying, the Hellcat, has been lauded as a game-changer in the Pacific Theater.
"Oh, it won the war," Northcraft said. "It was really a great fighter plane."
Known for its maneuverability, Hellcats were heavily armed. Northcraft said his plane was equipped with a 500-pound bomb, 12 five-inch rockets and six wing guns, each loaded with 1,500 rounds of ammunition.
Piloting the plane required a laser-like focus.
"The only feeling you have is 'Get it done.' You attack. You don't think of anything going wrong. Everything is right," Northcraft said. "You're aiming at targets. You're shooting a rocket. You're shooting guns. You're so busy, you don't have time to worry about anything."
Back in the United States after the war, Northcraft attended law school at Ohio State University and became a Navy lawyer. After retiring from the military in 1968, he got into banking. He and his wife, Sue, a minister, raised five children.
They lived in Toledo, Ohio, and Boca Raton, Fla., and moved to Arbor Acres in 2013.
