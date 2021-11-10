A dream to fly: 98-year-old war vet recalls time flying Hellcats over the Pacific

His pay?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Model airplane kits.

He particularly liked the kits with Navy planes. While building those models, a dream took shape.

Northcraft wanted to fly.

In those days, prospective naval pilots had to be 21 and a college graduate.

"When I graduated from high school, I had no option but to look for a job because my family was relatively poor," Northcraft said. "We couldn't afford college or anything like that."

He took a job at an aircraft plant in Baltimore and shared his dream with a naval aviator, a supervisor.

A few months later, the aviator tracked down Northcraft.

“Hey, the Navy has a new program,” he told Northcraft, then about 19. “You’re going to like it.”

It would be nearly three years of school and training before Northcraft saw combat in January of 1945.

He was sent to the Pacific Theater, spending most of his deployment on the U.S.S. Monterey, a light aircraft carrier whose officers included future President Gerald Ford and Joe Stydahar, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.