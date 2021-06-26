A fire breaks out in a large scrap metal pile at OmniSource in Kernersville

A fire broke out Saturday in a large scrap metal pile outside of the OmniSource Corp. at 1426 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started shortly after 3 p.m., and it was contained within the scrap pile, said Chief Scott Alderman of the Kernersville Fire-Rescue Department.
It took 22 firefighters about 2½ hours to put out the fire, Alderman said.
Kernersville police blocked the 1400 block of West Mountain Street for two to three hours Saturday because of the fire, the fire-rescue department said in a statement.
Investigators will determine how the fire started, Alderman said.
OmniSource is a processor, distributor and manager of scrap and other metals, according to the company's website.
John Hinton
