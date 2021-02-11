 Skip to main content
A fire damages a commercial building in Kernersville
A fire damaged a commercial building Wednesday at 215 Drummond St. in Kernersville, authorities said Thursday. No injuries were reported.

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire alarm at TexTech Coatings, the department said. Firefighters discovered a fire inside an industrial oven in the building.

Firefighters put out the fire in about 40 minutes, the department said. Employees evacuated the building when the fire happened.

The Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.

TexTech Coatings is a finishing material supplier, according to the company's website.

