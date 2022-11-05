 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A fire damages a house in Lexington; no injuries are reported

A fire damaged a house Friday in Lexington, authorities said Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Lexington firefighters responded at 6 p.m. to a reported house fire on Cotton Grove Road, the Lexington Fire Department said. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house.

The firefighters put out the fire in less than one hour, the fire department said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the house, the fire department said. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who are affected by the fire. The fire department didn't publicly say how many people live in the house.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started, the fire department said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

