A fire damages a house on Lomond Court in Winston-Salem

A fire damaged a house Tuesday night in the 400 block of Lomond Court, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire was reported to Winston-Salem Fire Department shortly before 9 p.m., according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Working house fire in the 400 block of Lomond Court. Suppression activities in progress. #wsfire.143 pic.twitter.com/OtSKAXdVUt— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 27, 2021
The fire department tweeted about its firefighters working to put out the fire in the city's southwestern section. The agency released video on its Twitter page showing the home with flames coming through the roof.
No further details were available Tuesday night.
John Hinton
