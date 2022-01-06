 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A fire damages a tire and auto shop on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem
top story

A fire damages a tire and auto shop on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem

Fire damages tire business in Winston-Salem

City firefighters rescued a dog from a fire that damaged a business Thursday night in the 2100 block of Old Lexington Road, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire started shortly after 5:45 p.m. at Pesante Tire and Auto at 2216-B Old Lexington Road, said Battalion Chief John Suders of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 34 firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire, Suders said. Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire, he said.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available, Suders said.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire, he said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

