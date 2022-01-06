A fire damages a tire and auto shop on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem

City firefighters rescued a dog from a fire that damaged a business Thursday night in the 2100 block of Old Lexington Road, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire started shortly after 5:45 p.m. at Pesante Tire and Auto at 2216-B Old Lexington Road, said Battalion Chief John Suders of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 34 firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire, Suders said. Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire, he said.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available, Suders said.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire, he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.