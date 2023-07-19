A fire damaged an apartment complex Tuesday in southeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported at the Cole Village Apartments.

The fire started shortly before 6 p.m. said Battalion Chief C.S. Patterson of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

About 40 city firefighters and four Kernersville firefighters responded to the fire in the 100 block of Village Ridge Drive, Patterson said.

The fire damaged an apartment complex’s attic.

Some residents were displaced by the fire, Patterson said. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents.

Investigators will determine how the fire started, but neighbors said that it was a kitchen fire.

PHOTOS: Apartment Fire on July 19

No damage estimate was immediately available, Patterson said.