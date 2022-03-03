A fire damages an unoccupied apartment off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

A fire damaged an unoccupied apartment Thursday at 1905 Franciscan Drive off Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire happened at 3:55 p.m. in the apartment's attic, said Battalion Chief Ricky McCutchen of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. About 30 city firefighters put out the fire in 15 minutes, McCutchen said.
Investigators will work to determine how the fire started, McCutchen said.
A damage estimate wasn't immediately available, he said.
John Hinton
