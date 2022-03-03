 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A fire damages an unoccupied apartment off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
A fire damages an unoccupied apartment off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

Apartment fire

An apartment burned at Franciscan Drive, which is off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.

 John Hinton, Journal

A fire damaged an unoccupied apartment Thursday at 1905 Franciscan Drive off Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened at 3:55 p.m. in the apartment's attic, said Battalion Chief Ricky McCutchen of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. About 30 city firefighters put out the fire in 15 minutes, McCutchen said.

Investigators will work to determine how the fire started, McCutchen said.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available, he said.

