A fire damages commercial building in Kernersville
A fire severely damaged a commercial building Saturday in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at 10:12 a.m. in the business known as Clarios LLC, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said in a news release. After the fire started, the employees safely evacuated the business.

It took firefighters about two hours to put out the fire, the department said. The fire caused estimated damage of $800,000.

The Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine how the fire started.

