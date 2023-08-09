A fire damaged Wednesday the Clarios battery plant in Kernersville, forcing the evacuation of nearly 400 employees, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Kernersville firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. to the plant at 2701 Powering Progress Drive, which is off West Mountain Street, said Chris Kauffman, a spokesman for the Kernersville Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy black smoke coming from a vent stack on the building's roof, Kauffman said.

The plant's employees had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived at the scene, Kauffman said. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire was contained in a large dust collector and its hopper, Kauffman said. The plant manufactures batteries for vehicles.

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department's fire marshal's office is investigating to determine how the fire started, the agency said in a statement.

Firefighters from Kernersville, Winston-Salem, Walkertown, Forsyth County and Mineral Springs fire departments responded to the fire, authorities said.

Kristine Sherman, a Clarios spokeswoman, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that no one was hurt in the fire.

"Our first priority was the safety of our employees, and we’re relieved to confirm everyone is safe," Sherman said. "We’re working closely with the local fire department to ensure the fire is out so we can determine the extent of the damage.

"Once we’ve assessed the situation, we’ll have updates for our employees regarding when they should report to work," Sherman said. "Finally, we’d like to thank local first responders for their prompt response."