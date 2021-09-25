A fire destroys a restaurant owner's food trailer and damages his Winston-Salem home

A fire destroyed a food trailer Saturday morning and severely damaged a mobile home in the 5200 block of Shattalon Drive. No injuries were reported.

Luciano Perez owns the Taqueria Luciano’s food trailer and lived in the mobile home, he said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video of the fire on its Twitter page. A battalion fire chief couldn’t be reached Saturday night to provide details about the fire.

The fire started about 6 a.m. Saturday in the food trailer, which he had earlier parked next to the mobile home where he lives, Perez said. Perez was sleeping when the fire started, he said.

After firefighters put out the fire, a fire department official told Perez that the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the food trailer, Perez said.

Perez, a native of Veracruz, Mexico, is the owner of the Taqueria Luciano’s restaurant at 3230 Reynolda Road. Perez has operated his food trailer for nearly 11 years throughout the Triad.

Perez estimated that the fire caused at least $50,000 in damage to his food truck and the mobile home. The food truck is covered by insurance, but the mobile home doesn’t have insurance coverage, Perez said.