A fire heavily damages house in northwestern Forsyth County
A fire severely damaged a house Friday in the 5600 block of Tutelo Forrest Trail in northwestern Forsyth County, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the house, said Gary Styers, the Forsyth County fire marshal.

The people who live in the house weren't there when the fire started, Styers said.

About 30 firefighters arrived on the scene to put out the fire, Styers said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined.

"It's still an active fire scene," Styers said Friday night.

The fire would likely destroy the home, Styers said.

  

